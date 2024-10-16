Preston's Spud Bros announce launch of new potato which they will be giving away free this weekend

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 18:40 BST
Preston’s Spud Brothers have announced they will be giving away a new potato for free this weekend.

The viral TikTok duo aka Harley and Jacob Nelson have partnered with Nurishh - the deliciously dairy-free plant-based cheese to create the ultimate vegan friendly jacket potato which they’ll be serving up completely free of charge in Manchester.

The Spud Brothers have announced a new potato which they will be giving away for free this weekend.
| UGC

Their world famous baked potato tram which has attracted the likes of American singer Joe Jonas will be rolling outside Heaton Park Sainsbury's this Saturday for an exclusive pop-up event.

The Spud Brothers with singer Joe Jonas
| The Spud Brothers

Excited about their new colaboration the pair told the Post: "We've officially mastered the formula for the perfect plant-based potato.

“We’ve tried countless times to find a plant-based cheese that not only tastes amazing but melts perfectly on our famous spuds.

“Thanks to Nurishh, we’ve finally created the ultimate combination of flavour, meltability, and plant-based goodness.”

They added: “It’s the ultimate comfort food and will give Manchester a fresh new take on the classic jacket potato!”

Whether you're curious about plant-based eating, searching for meal inspiration, or simply in the mood for a delicious bite to eat, the event is open to all.

Plus, Nurishh’s Plant-Based Shreds will be available for purchase inside Sainsbury's, making it easy to recreate the SpudBros’ tasty recipe at home.

