Preston's Spud Bros announce launch of new potato which they will be giving away free this weekend
The viral TikTok duo aka Harley and Jacob Nelson have partnered with Nurishh - the deliciously dairy-free plant-based cheese to create the ultimate vegan friendly jacket potato which they’ll be serving up completely free of charge in Manchester.
Their world famous baked potato tram which has attracted the likes of American singer Joe Jonas will be rolling outside Heaton Park Sainsbury's this Saturday for an exclusive pop-up event.
Excited about their new colaboration the pair told the Post: "We've officially mastered the formula for the perfect plant-based potato.
“We’ve tried countless times to find a plant-based cheese that not only tastes amazing but melts perfectly on our famous spuds.
“Thanks to Nurishh, we’ve finally created the ultimate combination of flavour, meltability, and plant-based goodness.”
They added: “It’s the ultimate comfort food and will give Manchester a fresh new take on the classic jacket potato!”
Whether you're curious about plant-based eating, searching for meal inspiration, or simply in the mood for a delicious bite to eat, the event is open to all.
Plus, Nurishh’s Plant-Based Shreds will be available for purchase inside Sainsbury's, making it easy to recreate the SpudBros’ tasty recipe at home.
