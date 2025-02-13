Preston's new £45m Animate entertainment complex is giving away free VIP tickets - here's what to do
Two VIP tickets to the opening of Animate Preston on Thursday, February 20, are currently on offer.
Preston’s long-awaited cinema, restaurant and leisure complex opened its first venue - Café/bar Argento Lounge earlier this month.
The all-day menu will feature everything from breakfast, tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with those following a vegan or gluten-free diet, well catered for with their very own menus.
Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, has opened Argento Lounge in Preston creating around 30 jobs for local people.
Animate Preston is owned by Preston City Council and will be home to 10 new leisure and hospitality retailers in the city including national brand names such as Arc Cinema, Hollywood Bowl, Cosmo, Ask Italian, Argento Lounge, Mad Giant Food Hall and Taco Bell.
The Hollywood Bowl is expected to open next either towards the end of February or into early March - with the rest of the restaurants serving up their first meals thereafter. It is not known exactly when the staggered opening will be completed.
In total over 100 new jobs will be created for local people at this brand new, family-friendly, entertainment destination.
Entry closes on Monday, February 17, with the winner announced shortly after.