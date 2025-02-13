To celebrate the opening of a new £45m entertainment complex in Preston free tickets are up for grabs.

Two VIP tickets to the opening of Animate Preston on Thursday, February 20, are currently on offer.

Preston’s long-awaited cinema, restaurant and leisure complex opened its first venue - Café/bar Argento Lounge earlier this month.

Argento Lounge was the first venue to open at the £45m entertainment complex. | © Mark Bickerdike / UNP 0845 600 7737

The all-day menu will feature everything from breakfast, tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with those following a vegan or gluten-free diet, well catered for with their very own menus.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, has opened Argento Lounge in Preston creating around 30 jobs for local people.

Animate Preston is owned by Preston City Council and will be home to 10 new leisure and hospitality retailers in the city including national brand names such as Arc Cinema, Hollywood Bowl, Cosmo, Ask Italian, Argento Lounge, Mad Giant Food Hall and Taco Bell.

The Hollywood Bowl is expected to open next either towards the end of February or into early March - with the rest of the restaurants serving up their first meals thereafter. It is not known exactly when the staggered opening will be completed.

In total over 100 new jobs will be created for local people at this brand new, family-friendly, entertainment destination.

To enter:

Make sure you're following the Animate Preston Facebook page.

Like this post.

Tag the person you'd bring along to the event in the comments section. with the winner announcement soon to follow

Entry closes on Monday, February 17, with the winner announced shortly after.