Have you ever thought about owning a cinema? Now’s your chance!

The cinema located on Port Way, has been on the market for the past several months with a price tag of £6,560,000 for 35,910sqft.

No reason for the sale has been given, however competition in the form of Preston’s new Animate £45 cinema and lesiure complex could be one of the factors.

The complex opened its first venue - Café/bar Argento Lounge earlier this week with the likes of Hollywood Bowl and Taco Bell to follow suit in the coming months.

Argento Lounge is the first venue to officially open at reston’s new Animate £45 cinema and lesiure complex. | Michelle Adamson

The flagship Arc Cinema is earmarked to open sometime during the week commencing February 17 to coincide with half term for schools.

The 10-screen UCI multiplex opened on March 9, 1990 and was rebranded to Odeon in 2004 following the merger of UCI and Odeon Cinemas Group.

The property is a steel frame structure with brickwork cavity walling to support the flat roof. It underwent a full refurbishment in 2014 and has a car park with approximately 220 spaces.

If you would like to express interest or find out more about the cinema which is also up for renting, and is being handled by CBRE Ltd agents, click HERE.