Preston's Odeon 10 screen cinema could be yours for a jaw-dropping £6.5m

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 07:37 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 07:48 BST
Have you ever thought about owning a cinema? Now’s your chance!

The cinema located on Port Way, has been on the market for the past several months with a price tag of £6,560,000 for 35,910sqft.

Who fancies owning a cinema? placeholder image
Who fancies owning a cinema? | CBRE Ltd

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No reason for the sale has been given, however competition in the form of Preston’s new Animate £45 cinema and lesiure complex could be one of the factors.

The complex opened its first venue - Café/bar Argento Lounge earlier this week with the likes of Hollywood Bowl and Taco Bell to follow suit in the coming months.

Argento Lounge is the first venue to officially open at reston’s new Animate £45 cinema and lesiure complex.placeholder image
Argento Lounge is the first venue to officially open at reston’s new Animate £45 cinema and lesiure complex. | Michelle Adamson

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The flagship Arc Cinema is earmarked to open sometime during the week commencing February 17 to coincide with half term for schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 10-screen UCI multiplex opened on March 9, 1990 and was rebranded to Odeon in 2004 following the merger of UCI and Odeon Cinemas Group.

The property is a steel frame structure with brickwork cavity walling to support the flat roof. It underwent a full refurbishment in 2014 and has a car park with approximately 220 spaces.

If you would like to express interest or find out more about the cinema which is also up for renting, and is being handled by CBRE Ltd agents, click HERE.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonCinemas
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice