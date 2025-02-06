Café/bar Argento Lounge has become the inaugural outlet within the city’s new attraction to welcome customers.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, has opened Argento Lounge in Preston creating around 30 jobs for local people.

Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

The all-day menu will feature everything from breakfast, tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with those following a vegan or gluten-free diet, well catered for with their very own menus.

John English, Head of Community at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to have opened the doors of Argento Lounge. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents and Animate visitors to Argento Lounge.”

The flagship Arc Cinema is earmarked to open sometime during the week commencing February 17 to coincide with half term for schools.

Take a look inside the fabulous new Argento Lounge.

Argento Lounge is based at Unit 2, Animate, Tenterfield Street, Preston, PR1 2BL.

