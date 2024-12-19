Preston’s long-awaited Youth Zone has moved a major step forward.

Vault Youth Zone CEO Tim Jacques pictured with the development. | submit

The construction of Vault Youth Zone in Preston has reached a significant milestone with the completion of the steel frame, marking the end of an eventful 2024 for the charity behind it.

Located in Preston’s Harris Quarter opposite the bus station, the £11 million development continues to take shape, promising to become a transformational space for young people in the city.

The Youth Zone is being developed by national charity OnSide, which has 15 similar centres across the country.

Adding a personal touch to the construction site, hoardings have now also been installed which were designed by members of the Youth Zone’s Young People’s Development Group in collaboration with local design agency The Chase.

This creative move reflects the vibrant community spirit and young people-led approach driving Vault Youth Zone’s mission. The Development group, which consists of young people from across Preston, makes a number of key decisions for their Youth Zone and have already had a hand in its branding and staff recruitment.

What has the charity said about the latest development?

As the hoardings were unveiled, Vault Youth Zone CEO Tim Jacques said: “The completion of the steel frame is a visible and exciting milestone for us as we close a remarkable year for the charity.

“Over the coming weeks, the public will see the vision for Vault taking tangible shape. This facility will be a beacon for young people in Preston, offering them a space to grow, learn, and thrive.

“It’s also great to see a splash of colour added to the hoardings with designs added with a huge amount of input from our young people. They will give passers by a greater insight into what is to come.”

OnSide also added that this milestone highlights their commitment to supporting Preston’s youth and fostering a vibrant, engaged community.

The steel frames are surrounded by new hoardings designed by members of the Youth Zone’s Young People’s mission. | submit

Has the council said anything?

The project’s development has been made possible through partnerships with Preston City Council, the Department for Culture, Media & Sport’s Youth Investment Fund, and Preston’s Towns Fund Investment Programme, along with support from private sector contributions.

Councillor Nweeda Khan, Cabinet Member for Communities and Social Justice, said: “It’s wonderful to see the progress on Preston’s new Youth Zone and to witness the building taking shape. This project is a cornerstone of our reimagined Harris Quarter, and alongside the Harris Museum and Animate, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for everyone in Preston.

“The Youth Zone will play a vital role in supporting future generations of young people in our city. It aligns perfectly with Preston’s new Youth Strategy, which has been shaped by the voices of our community and will be launched in 2025.

”Vault Youth Zone will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a climbing wall, music room with built in recording studio, performing arts space, arts and crafts, a maker zone with 3D printing facilities and sports amenities, including an inside football pitch, boxing gym, sports hall and fitness suite, ensuring a diverse array of activities for young people aged eight to 19 (or up to 25 for those with additional needs). The Youth Zone will also provide hot meals for just £1, fostering a safe, inclusive, and affordable environment.

What’s next?

With the steel frame in place, the next phase of construction will see the building’s structure further developed, including the installation of brickwork, concrete, windows, and the roof in the coming weeks and months.

The project is on track for completion in the late summer of 2025, with a grand opening planned for later in the year.

As the building progresses, Vault Youth Zone continues to seek support for its annual running costs and build momentum towards its opening.