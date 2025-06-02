Preston Spud Bros deliver jacket potato to Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec - but what did they think

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 15:40 BST

Preston’s Spud Bros Harley and Jacob delivered some spuds to another dynamic over the weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec commented on one of their videos asking if they would bring a spud to the final on Sunday, and naturally they jumped at the chance!

As luck would have it they were in their Soho restaurant in London when they viewed the comment.

Meeting, the brothers said they had brought them the greatest spuds on earth.

Ant received a Spud Father special which consisted of chilli and cheese with tram sauce, while Dec was treated to tuna, cheese and beans.

But what did they make of the famous jacket potatoes?

Ant said he loved his and that the tram sauce has a ‘bit of a kick to it’, while Dec added that his combo ‘really worked’.

Could the brothers be teaming up with the comedians in the near future?

Watch this space!

4.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the Blackpool magician Harry Moulding crowned as the winner.

