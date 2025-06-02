I want to collaborate with the King says Britain's Got Talent winner Harry Moulding

The Lancashire magician who just won the ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent has spoken about his plans for the future, and it includes working with the King!

Over the weekened, Blackpool born illusionist Harry Moulding was crowned the winner of Britian’s Got Talent, scooping up £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Just 36 hours after winning the public vote, the 24-year-old appeared on Heart Breakfast, hosted by one of the Britain’s Got Talent judges - Amanda Holden - and Jamie Theakston.

Asked how he was feeling, Harry told Amanda: “It still has not sunk in yet, honestly. I came into the competition never ever expecting to get into the final, let alone win so I’m just over the moon. Like I said on Saturday, it just has been a dream come true.”

Jamie then went on to ask if Harry had had a chance to celebrate yet to which TV star Amanda - who is set to become a Madame Tussaud Blackpool was work - interjected: “Well we had a big party on Saturday! Oh yes. I dipped in, I had a glass of champagne, then I had to run off to find my daughter who had sort of randomly got lost in the crowd... I didn’t see lovely Harry.”

The magician added: “I was able to catch up with a few of the guys. It was just so good to see some of the people that were there. I’m sure I’ll be catching up with everyone on the phone.”

After revealing that the staggering £250,000 prize pot was not yet in his bank account, Harry then shared what people can expect from his Royal Variety performance.

Harry said: “I’ve got some amazing ideas that I can’t wait to work on and show everyone what I’ve got in store. I mean the Royal Variety’s obvsiously a dream come true for any performer, it really is so i’m just going to put everything in to making it the biggest performance ever. Hopefully the king likes it!”

When Amanda asked if he will involve the King in his performance, Harry replied: “He’s a member of the magic circle - the inner magic circle... so I would love the opportunity to try and collaborate with him in the act and see what we can do. I thinlk he’ll be up for it!”

Looking further ahead into his career’s future, Harry told Heart Radio: “It’s such an amazing place to be in. It’s just a bit of blank canvas now. There’s so many opportunities. I’m so incredibly grateful to Britian’s Got Talent as a platform, it opens up so many doors and so many conversions so I’m excited to, hopefully, be announcing some news in the upcoming days which is all still getting worked out.”

On Saturday night, Harry wowed the judges with his card trick act which featured a video of him skydiving out of a plane.

The Blackpool native was fast-tracked to the final after guest judge KSI hit the golden buzzer in the semi-final, when an audience member also proposed to their girlfriend on stage.

Dance group The Blackouts were this year’s runners-up after performing a light show to hits by Robbie Williams and Take That whilst in third place was nine-year-old gymnast Binita Chetry.

Choral group Hear Our Voice, made up of people impacted by the Post Office scandal, were the bookies’ favourites heading into the final, but finished outside the top three.

The programme, which was broadcast live from the Hammersmith Apollo after a week of five semi-finals, also saw performances from singer Stacey Leadbeatter, dance group Ping Pong Pang and guitarist Olly Pearson.

A wildcard act introduced into the live final was revealed to be singers Han & Fran, who performed an Abba medley.

The finalists of the 18th series of ITV’s talent contest, which started back in February, performed under the watchful eye of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli.