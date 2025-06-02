KFC is teaming up with Preston’s Spudbros as the fried-chicken giant celebrates 60 years since opening its first ever UK branch in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop-up community event will take place at the Flag Market on Wednesday from midday until 3.30pm (June 4).

It marks six decades since KFC opened its very first UK restaurant in Fishergate in 1965 - nine years before McDonald’s and Burger King first came to the UK in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate KFC Preston's 60th birthday, a free, limited-edition SpudBros jacket potato - featuring KFC’s iconic Popcorn Chicken and Supercharger Sauce - will be available from the SpudBros tram at Preston’s Flag Market | KFC/Spudbros

To mark the anniversary, KFC will be teaming up with Preston’s famous SpudBros, Harley and Jacob Nelson, to create a limited-edition KFC X SpudBros jacket potato, featuring its iconic Popcorn Chicken and Supercharger Sauce.

The event will include an immersive museum and secret cinema where six decades of the brand’s history will come alive.

Featuring original KFC menus and uniforms, the brand’s most iconic advertising campaigns and other nostalgic memorabilia, fried chicken fans will be able to trace KFC’s journey from its roots in Kentucky to its very first UK restaurant in Preston.

Preston is home to the UK's first ever KFC restaurant which opened in Fishergate in 1965 | Delta Charlie

There will also be prizes, vouchers, music from Red Rose Radio and an immersive ‘KFC museum and cinema’ experience exploring their history in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will also be able to win exclusive prizes at the prize crane and prize wheel including a grand mystery prize, KFC discount vouchers called ‘Chicken Cheques’, and KFC swag, while enjoying the live music provided by Preston locals Red Rose Radio.

Rob Swain, general manager for KFC UK & Ireland, said: "Preston is where British fried chicken history began.

“Sixty years on and we’re still serving up our famous chicken to the community of Preston where the nation got its first taste of our 11 herbs and spices.

“Our event and partnership with SpudBros are a way of us recognising our heritage in this incredible city and saying thank you to the people of Preston for playing such an important role in our growth story this side of the pond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to continuing serve the people of Preston for many years to come.”

A plaque in the Preston restaurant celebrating its heritage as the first KFC branch to open in the UK back in 1965 | Submitted

How to get a free KFC spud

The special KFC spud will only be available on Wednesday at the famous SpudBros tram on Flag Market.

They will be giving 300 KFC spuds and another 300 original spuds away for free to the people of Preston as a thank you for being the original home to KFC in the UK. You can claim your free spud by picking up a ticket on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The limited-edition KFC X SpudBros jacket potato will be available on a first come first serve basis on Wednesday (June 4). 600 free Spuds will be available and claimed by a ticket received on arrival. | KFC / Spudbros

Roz Eccles, assistant manager for the original KFC restaurant at Fishergate, Preston said: “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate KFC’s 60th anniversary here at Fishergate, where it all started back in 1965.

“Having worked at the store for 30 years, and living in Preston all my life, I’ve seen first-hand how much our community and customers have always remained at the heart of everything we do.

“That’s why it is brilliant to be able to share our celebrations with the people of Preston, as thank you for their continued support.”