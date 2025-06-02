KFC team with SpudBros to celebrate 60 years since opening first UK restaurant in Preston
The pop-up community event will take place at the Flag Market on Wednesday from midday until 3.30pm (June 4).
It marks six decades since KFC opened its very first UK restaurant in Fishergate in 1965 - nine years before McDonald’s and Burger King first came to the UK in 1974.
To mark the anniversary, KFC will be teaming up with Preston’s famous SpudBros, Harley and Jacob Nelson, to create a limited-edition KFC X SpudBros jacket potato, featuring its iconic Popcorn Chicken and Supercharger Sauce.
The event will include an immersive museum and secret cinema where six decades of the brand’s history will come alive.
Featuring original KFC menus and uniforms, the brand’s most iconic advertising campaigns and other nostalgic memorabilia, fried chicken fans will be able to trace KFC’s journey from its roots in Kentucky to its very first UK restaurant in Preston.
There will also be prizes, vouchers, music from Red Rose Radio and an immersive ‘KFC museum and cinema’ experience exploring their history in Preston.
Visitors will also be able to win exclusive prizes at the prize crane and prize wheel including a grand mystery prize, KFC discount vouchers called ‘Chicken Cheques’, and KFC swag, while enjoying the live music provided by Preston locals Red Rose Radio.
Rob Swain, general manager for KFC UK & Ireland, said: "Preston is where British fried chicken history began.
“Sixty years on and we’re still serving up our famous chicken to the community of Preston where the nation got its first taste of our 11 herbs and spices.
“Our event and partnership with SpudBros are a way of us recognising our heritage in this incredible city and saying thank you to the people of Preston for playing such an important role in our growth story this side of the pond.
“We look forward to continuing serve the people of Preston for many years to come.”
How to get a free KFC spud
The special KFC spud will only be available on Wednesday at the famous SpudBros tram on Flag Market.
They will be giving 300 KFC spuds and another 300 original spuds away for free to the people of Preston as a thank you for being the original home to KFC in the UK. You can claim your free spud by picking up a ticket on arrival.
Roz Eccles, assistant manager for the original KFC restaurant at Fishergate, Preston said: “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate KFC’s 60th anniversary here at Fishergate, where it all started back in 1965.
“Having worked at the store for 30 years, and living in Preston all my life, I’ve seen first-hand how much our community and customers have always remained at the heart of everything we do.
“That’s why it is brilliant to be able to share our celebrations with the people of Preston, as thank you for their continued support.”
