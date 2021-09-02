Preston set to house 50 fleeing Afghan refugees

In the coming days, the city will welcome 50 Afghan refugees, a large percentage of whom are children, to provide safe and suitable accommodation.

Preston City Council has been working with partners to make arrangements for these families as part of the government’s resettlement programme across the UK.

The city has a long history of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers into the city and our communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Nweeda Khan, Cabinet member for communities and social justice at Preston City Council, said: “I am pleased to say that the desire to support Afghan refugees was unanimously expressed in Council, and I am proud that we have been able to work quickly to find appropriate accommodation in Preston for these people who are fleeing oppression and persecution.

“Preston is a diverse and friendly city, and I know that these families will get the support they need to start the next chapter of their lives here.

“Having worked closely with government and our colleagues at Lancashire County Council it is my great honour to welcome these families to Preston. It is my hope that they will soon find peace and feel safe and secure in their new home.”

50 refugees fleeing Afghanistan will be settled in Preston

Dawn Judd, Chair of Preston City of Sanctuary who has been working with refugees and asylum seekers in the city since 2017, said: “Few of us can imagine the difficulties that people fleeing Afghanistan have experienced in recent days.

“We are working closely with a range of agencies and groups to support the new arrivals from Afghanistan and we are delighted with the support demonstrated by so many people in Preston.

“We extend a warm arm of friendship as they begin their new lives in Preston.”