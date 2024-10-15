Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston pib has been named as one of the top four pubs in the UK by CAMRA and will now have the chance to compete to become the campaigning organisation’s Pub of the Year.

Dog-friendly pub the Black Horse, 166 Friargate, has been named as one of the top four pubs in the UK by CAMRA and will now have the chance to compete to become the campaigning organisation’s Pub of the Year.

The pub, a visually stunning Victorian Grade II listed building opposite the historic Preston open market, is no stranger to winning awards having already won CAMRA’S Cider Pub of the Year and also CAMRA’S Pub of the Year earlier this year.

It serves beers from 10 handpumps including four changing guest beers from far and wide, plus a range of ciders. A seating area has been dubbed the ‘Hall of Mirrors’ due to the impressive use of original stained glass.

With it's charming interior it's easy to see why the pub is no stranger to winning awards. | Google

Brought up in Stoke, landlord Dan Taylor, who has been with the Robinsons Brewery-owned pub for the past eight years, has spent many years running pubs in Bolton, as well as working at CAMRA's Bolton Beer Festival.

The Black Horse in Preston has been named as one of the top four pubs in the UK by CAMRA and will now have the chance to compete to become the campaigning organisation’s Pub of the Year. | UGC

He credits his excellent cellarmanship to good training by ‘Fletch’, longtime Bar Manager of the Volunteers Arms at CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival.

Dan also encourages his staff to learn about what they are serving, which he says makes the job more enjoyable as well as providing useful skills for their career. AMRA North West Regional Director Ralph Warrington said: “A huge congratulations to The Black Horse in Preston for getting into the final round of the Pub of the Year competition.

“Their place in the top four is a testament to Dan Taylor’s hard work and commitment to the community of regulars he welcomes to his pub.

“He should be incredibly proud of this achievement, and I hope that pub-goers from the North West and further beyond will flock to the Black Horse to find out what makes it so special.”

The other three pubs battling it out for the prestigious title are Three Bs Micropub in Bridlington, Little Green Dragon, Winchmore Hill, London, and The Bailey Head in Oswestry.

The winner will be announced in January 2025.