Work commenced on Monday with work crews using excavators to clear rubble from the grounds of the Grade II-listed building off Fishergate.

Demolition is expected to take around three months to complete, with the fire-damaged buildings to be razed to make way for new housing. The site was last in use as a nursing home in the mid-2000s and has been vacant ever since.

However, Preston City Council have previously stated that the Grade II-listed chapel and attached tower was still salvageable – enabling it to be retained and converted into town houses, as previously planned.

The old orphanage and hospital, built in 1877, has been the target of several suspected arson attacks in recent years. The latest blaze in November 2024 did further damage to buildings that were already due to be flattened as part of the stalled redevelopment.

City photographer Sonia Bashir captured the first day of demolition and kindly shared her pictures with the Post’s readers. She will be following its progress over the next few months and will share further updates on her Facebook page - Sonia Bashir Photography.

