A police investigation is under way after a blaze at the Grade II-listed St Joseph’s Orphanage in Preston last night.

Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the scene shortly before 10pm, as fire ripped through the derelict building off Fishergate.

Crews worked through the night to bring the blaze under control and remain at the scene this morning.

Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the scene in Mount Street, Preston shortly before 10pm, as fire ripped through the derelict building off Fishergate | LEP

Lancashire Police was made aware of the fire and said it will visit the site this morning alongside the fire service to investigate the cause.

The force said it will provide further updates later today.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Six fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Leyland and Penwortham as well as two aerial ladder platforms from Blackpool and Preston attended a fire in a derelict building on Mount Street, Preston.

“Firefighters used four jets to bring the fire under control. By 2am, the fire was reduced to one fire engine and two ALPs.

“Mount Street will remain closed throughout the night and firefighters will remain at the scene into the morning.

“No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

You can take a peek inside the former orphanage and hospital with our ‘urban explorer’ picture gallery below...

The building, also known as Mount Street Hospital, has stood empty for two decades and has been plagued by suspicious fires in recent years. Huge fires tore through the site in 2022 and 2023, causing extensive damage to the Grade-II listed building. No one was arrested.

In 2016, the building - which opened in 1872 - was included in a list of the "top most at risk historic buildings in the UK" by the Victorian Society.

This Victorian Gothic building in Preston city centre was built as an orphanage for Preston's destitute girls. The orphanage closed in 1954 and later became a convalescent home, but has now been empty for over a decade

Plagued by fire

On 13 May, 2022, the third floor and roof of the former orphanage caught fire in suspicious circumstances.

Smoke was seen for miles and emergency services were called to the scene. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

This was one of three fires in a week that took place in Preston with two fires on two separate occasions taking place at a former cinema and nightclub complex nearby.

On 1 May, 2023, a second fire broke out at the 150-year-old building while demolition was under way as part of redevelopment plans for the site.

Fire crews battle the latest blaze at the former St Joseph’s Orphanage / Mount Street Hospital, off Fishergate, on Monday evening (May 1). Picture credit: Callan Browne

Future

In 2004, plans to convert the orphanage into 82 flats was approved but was never put into effect.

In 2019, Czero and Buttress Architects, a redevelopment company who specialises in historic buildings, submitted an application to redevelop the complex into apartments.

They proposed to demolish most of the complex but keep the chapel and the tower. They also intended to build 22 apartments for over 55s with private gardens. These plans were also approved but never developed.

In February 2021, further plans to demolish five of the buildings and create 67 new homes were approved. In July 2022, demolition work began at the complex as the site finally went under redevelopment. It was understood that the historic chapel and tower would not be demolished.