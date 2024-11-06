Lancashire Police investigate 'arson attack' at Grade-II listed St Joseph’s Orphanage in Preston

Published 6th Nov 2024
A fire at the Grade II-listed St Joseph’s Orphanage in Preston is being treated as arson, say police.

Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the scene in Mount Street shortly before 10pm on Monday, as fire ripped through the derelict building off Fishergate in the city centre.

Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the scene in Mount Street, Preston shortly before 10pm, as fire ripped through the derelict building off Fishergateplaceholder image
Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the scene in Mount Street, Preston shortly before 10pm, as fire ripped through the derelict building off Fishergate | LEP

Crews worked through the night to bring the blaze under control and reported their suspicions to police. No one was injured in the blaze - the third major fire at the Grade-II listed building in the last two years.

No arrests were made in connection with the previous fires which caused extensive damage to the building.

The fire is being investigated as suspected arson, say policeplaceholder image
The fire is being investigated as suspected arson, say police | LEP

Lancashire Police said the latest blaze was reported as suspected arson and officers visited the scene alongside the fire service on Tuesday morning to investigate.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at 10.09pm on Monday to Mount Street, Preston, to a report of arson.

“It is still under investigation, no arrests.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1422 of November 4, 2024.

