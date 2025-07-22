Preston offender jailed for stealing alcohol and carrying rock in sock as weapon

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:27 BST
A shoplifter who stole bottles of alcohol from a Preston supermarket has been jailed.

Ben Riding, 37, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV stealing from the Booths store on Sharoe Green Lane last Thursday (July 17).

He was arrested two days later by officers on Moor Lane. When searched, police found he was carrying a rock concealed inside a sock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ben Riding stole bottles of alcohol from a Preston supermarket and carried a rock concealed inside a sockplaceholder image
Ben Riding stole bottles of alcohol from a Preston supermarket and carried a rock concealed inside a sock | Lancashire Police

Riding was charged with three counts of theft from a shop and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (July 21) where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Riding was jailed for ten weeks.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The case forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice