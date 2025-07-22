Preston offender jailed for stealing alcohol and carrying rock in sock as weapon
Ben Riding, 37, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV stealing from the Booths store on Sharoe Green Lane last Thursday (July 17).
He was arrested two days later by officers on Moor Lane. When searched, police found he was carrying a rock concealed inside a sock.
Riding was charged with three counts of theft from a shop and possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (July 21) where he pleaded guilty to all charges.
Riding was jailed for ten weeks.
The case forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.