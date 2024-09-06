Preston man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with assault and on recall to prison

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:24 BST
An appeal has been launched to find a man from Preston who is wanted on recall to prison.

Paul Crewe is wanted in connection with an assault and on recall to prison.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of stock build, with brown curly hair and a brown beard.

Paul Crewe is wanted on recall to prisonplaceholder image
Paul Crewe is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0235 of August 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

