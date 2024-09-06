Preston man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with assault and on recall to prison
Paul Crewe is wanted in connection with an assault and on recall to prison.
The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of stock build, with brown curly hair and a brown beard.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0235 of August 31.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.