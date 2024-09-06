An appeal has been launched to find a man from Preston who is wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Crewe is wanted in connection with an assault and on recall to prison.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of stock build, with brown curly hair and a brown beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Crewe is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0235 of August 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.