Teenage boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of arson after fire breaks out at primary school in Hurst Green

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 14:04 BST
A teenage boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a primary school in Hurst Green.

Police were contacted by the fire service at around 4.35am on Satruday following the incident on Whalley Road.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

A joint investigation between was launched alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. Officers said enquiries were ongoing.

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a primary school in Hurst GreenA teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a primary school in Hurst Green
A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a primary school in Hurst Green | Contributed

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson – not endangering life.

He remained in custody for questioning on Sunday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to reassure you that an investigation is ongoing and whilst we are still in the early stages of that investigation, an arrest has been made.

“We know that this may sound concerning to the local community, however we ask you to avoid any speculation online or otherwise.”

Detectives wanted to speak to anyone who had CCTV footage of the Whalley Road area between 1am and 4am on Saturday.

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log number 0268 of July 20.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

