We really appreciated your continued patience - Preston Live organisers issue refund update

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:55 BST
The organisers of Preston Live festival which was held over the weekend have asked those waiting on refunds to be patient while they work through them.

Hundreds turned out to watch Preston Live on Saturday despite the scale back to one day.

Organisers had announced earlier this month that the Friday and Sunday at Showfield, Preston, would not go ahead owing to ticket sales not reaching the required level.

Preston Live organisers have assured those waiting on refunds that they are working through them. placeholder image
Preston Live organisers have assured those waiting on refunds that they are working through them. | Michelle Adamson

However this did not dampen the spirits as many music-goers turned out to watch acts such as Ella Henderson, Tom Zanetti and Tinchy Stryder perform.

However many people who could not attend the Saturday event are still waiting on refunds.

Posting on their social media feed this week a spokesperson said: “To those waiting on refunds, we want to assure you that we are actively working throught the outstanding cases.

“We’re sorry this is taking longer than expected and really appreciated your continued patience.

“Part of the delay is due to some tickets being used on Saturday and across the weekend.

“We are carefully checking each case to ensure everything is processed correctly.”

The event was well received last Saturday. placeholder image
The event was well received last Saturday. | Michelle Adamson

They added: “We understand it may be frustrating to see activity on our social media while waiting to hear from us. Please know that refunds are our top priority.

“Our social media is managed externally, which is why you may still see posts going out during this time.

“Thank you again for your patience. We completely understand your frustration and are doing our best to get everything resolved as quickly as possible.”

