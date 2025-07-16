A Preston mum who spent £240 on a family ticket for two days at Preston Live said she is still waiting on her refund after two of the days got cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Jackson, 39, who works in retail, said she has booked the family ticket with camping for the Friday and Saturday for herself, her partner and her two children.

A Preston mum who spent £240 on a family ticket for two days at Preston Live said she is still waiting on her refund after two of the days got cancelled. | S

The three day music festival was due to go ahead from Friday, July 25, until Sunday, July 27, at Showfield in Preston with acts such as Tinchy Stryder, Ella Henderson and Tom Zanetti due to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, show organisers announced the sad news last week that, due to ticket sales not reaching the required level, they had taken the decision to cancel two of the days - Friday and Sunday.

They added that anyone who had purchased tickets for either of these two days could exchange them for the Saturday at no extra cost or could claim a refund.

However, Gemma claims to have received no correspondence from the organisers after contacting them numerous times to claim her refund.

She said: “I purchased a family ticket with camping at a cost of £240, I have emailed the contact email provided 5 times over the last week requesting a full refund as I am not able to go to the one day event but am yet to receive a response or even an acknowledgement, I have heard from a few friends they are experiencing the same problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel our money is being deliberately kept from us and being used to fund the Saturday event.

“I am a single parent and cannot afford to pay out again for another holiday for me and my children and would just like some answers.”

Read More Preston Live final line up revealed after two days cancelled

Ella Henderson and Tinchy Stryder will be performing on the Saturday | Getty/Live at the Square

A spokesperson for Preston Live said that due to being inundated with emails they were still getting back to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Refunds will be processed within 28 days. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

“We have been inundated with emails & messages the last 10 days. There are only two of us running the festival alongside full time jobs so as you can imagine it’s very time consuming.”