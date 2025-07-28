Organisers had announced earlier this month that the Friday and Sunday at Showfield, Preston, would not go ahead owing to ticket sales not reaching the required level.

However this did not dampen the spirits as many music-goers turned out to watch acts such as Ella Henderson, Tom Zanetti and Tinchy Stryder perform.

However, the day, while mostly running smoothly, had a few hiccups in the shape of transport issue as one of the shuttle buses failed to arrive.

A spokesperson for Preston Live said: “We want to extend our sincerest apologies for issues surrounding the shuttle buses. Unfortunately one of the buses failed to arrive for both pick up and return journeys.

"We’re currently working closely with out transport partners to investigate exactly what went wrong.”

They added that they were “overwhelmed by the incredible turnout” which meant they underprepared in areas such as drink provisions and restroom facilities and were treating it all as a “valuable learning experience”.