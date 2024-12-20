A Preston leisure centre is giving out 150 coats to people in need this winter.

GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates West View Leisure Centre, has announced that for the second year it will be offering up its facilities as dedicated Warm Spaces this winter, having secured funding from Lancashire County Council.

Warm Spaces launched in 2022 in response to the winter’s cost of living crisis and provides anyone living in the vicinity of a participating leisure centre a warm welcome, comfortable seating, complimentary tea and coffee, the opportunity to charge a phone or device, use of the WiFi or even take a hot shower. The Warm Spaces are open to all, both leisure centre members and non-members alike.

Warm Spaces will run at West View Leisure Centre on Tuesdays and Fridays (10am-12pm) from now until March 31, 2025. Free badminton sessions will be available on Tuesdays (11am-12pm) and table tennis on Fridays (11am – 12pm). Children under the age of six years will also be able to enjoy the soft play area.

West View Leisure Centre, Preston | Google

Free coats

Following the success of the campaign last year, West View Leisure Centre will once again host the Wrap Up UK initiative in partnership with the Rotary Club to provide essential winter coats for those in need. During October and November, 150 coats were donated by members of the public and these will be distributed to people struggling to keep warm during the winter months.

Michael Manley, Partnership Manager at GLL said: “As a charitable social enterprise, our ethos is to give back to local communities, which is why we’re offering a warm welcome to anyone who may be struggling this winter. By providing a warm, safe place to visit; free drinks; access to a hot shower and the opportunity to engage in physical activities, our aim is to support local people who are finding it hard to heat their homes but also encourage them to connect with their communities and forge new friendships.”

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council, said: "This is part of a wider network of warm spaces that we have developed across our county, which are open to our communities. Our Lancashire libraries are also all open as warm spaces this winter, which I have myself attended. Anyone who visits will receive a warm welcome and our staff are in touch with other local organisations that can offer further support if residents need it."

Holiday Activities and Food

The announcement coincides with the planned return of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme at West View Leisure Centre which will run on December 23, 24, 30 and 31. The scheme provides healthy meals, enriching activities, and free childcare places to children in receipt of free school meals and has been designed to support their health, wellbeing and learning.

Launched in Preston in December 2023 in collaboration with Preston United and Spring North, the summer 2024 programme was so successful it sold out in three days, with up to 125 children signed up to the camp each day. Open to 5-11 year-olds, each child can enjoy up to 16 hours per week over four days. The sessions run from 9.30am-2.00pm and include a warm, healthy meal as well as activities such as swimming, climbing, football, basketball, dodgeball, hockey and arts and crafts. Bookings for the winter 2025 camp are now live. More information can be found here.

More information about Warm Spaces here: www.better.org.uk/healthy-communities/warm-spaces