One of West View Leisure Centre's key members of staff, Kate Potter, was lured away to a job in Torquay. Her work as activities officer was one of the main reasons why the leisure centre thrived after its opening in 1986
Making a splash: 27 scenes from Preston's West View Leisure Centre back in the 80s after it first opened

West View Leisure Centre sits in the heart of Ribbleton and boasts some top athletic facilities for the people of Preston.

By Naomi Moon
37 minutes ago

It was opened by Princess Diana in 1987 and hundreds of thousands of people have used the facilities over the years. The pictures in this gallery give a snapshot of what the leisure centre looked like when it first opened. READ MORE: Queens Drive Primary School through the years IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston Primary schools in the 90s MORE MEMORIES: Fulwood & Cadley Primary School in pictures

1. West View Leisure Centre in the 80s

The Princess of Wales meets pensioner Annie Tardy outside West View Leisure Centre, Preston when it was officially opened by her in 1987

Photo: Archive

2. West View Leisure Centre in the 80s

Lively sports taking place in the main hall at West View Leisure Centre

Photo: Archive

3. West View Leisure Centre in the 80s

The Princess of Wales meets the crowds outside West View Leisure Centre, Preston as she visited to officially open the building in 1987

Photo: Archive

4. West View Leisure Centre in the 80s

Children playing basketball at West View Leisure Centre in the 80s

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

