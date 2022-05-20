A fire broke out at the old Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's nightclub in Church Street at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday (May 19).

12 fire engines were called to the incident at its height, with smoke seen billowing for miles across the city.

Six fire engines, Urban Search and Rescue teams and one aerial ladder platform remained at the scene at 2.15pm on Friday (May 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service also confirmed a multi-agency investigation into the cause of the blaze was underway.

Caroline Harrison, Incident Commander and Group Manager for LFRS, said: “We are dealing with a significant structural incident where the fire has made the structure unsafe.

“We’re working closely with partner agencies to make the structure safe so we can bring the fire to a conclusion.”

A multi-agency investigation was launched following a fire in Preston city centre.

Search dogs were brought in to explore the building but no injuries were reported by LFRS.

“We have a significant cordon in place at the moment … and we will look to try and reduce that as and when it is safe to do so,” she added.

“Anyone who is thinking of coming into the area may want to change their direction of travel.”

Residents were warned the cordon was expected to remain in place until at least Monday morning (May 23).

12 fire engines were called to the incident at its height.

“Emergency demolition work is required at the site over the coming days with completion expected by Monday.

“We understand the impact road closures and restricted access is having on city centre businesses, and as such this is being closely monitored and regularly reviewed.”

The blaze at the old Odeon cinema was the second fire to be reported at the building within a week, with the first incident occurring on Saturday (May 14).

Search dogs were brought in to explore the building but no injuries were reported..

It also followed a fire at St Joseph’s Orphanage which occurred on Friday (May 13).

Leader of Preston City Council, Councillor Matthew Brown, said the recent fires were “very disturbing” and suggested “a possible trend.”

“We will continue supporting our emergency services to effectively deal with the matter,” he added.