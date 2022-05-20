Firefighters remained at the scene of a huge blaze in Preston city centre on Friday morning (May 20).

Smoke from the fire – which involved the old Odeon cinema in Church Street – could be seen billowing from miles away at its height.

12 fire engines were called to the scene at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday (May 19).

Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder platform remained at 5.30am the following morning.

“The fire has been brought under control however firefighting operations continue,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Road closures remain in place.

“This is expected to cause disruption to the city centre this morning, so please avoid the area.”

The service urged people in Preston city centre to avoid the area around Avenham Street and keep windows and doors closed.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and ground monitors to bring the blaze under control.

LFRS said they were working with Lancashire Police, Preston City Council and other partners in a multi-agency response to the incident.

The blaze follows a fire at St Joseph’s Orphanage and one at the former Odeon within hours of each other at the weekend.

12 fire engines and two aerial platforms were at the scene in Church Street at its height.

Leader of Preston City Council, Councillor Matthew Brown, said the recent fires were “very disturbing” and suggested “a possible trend.”

“It has been raised by senior members and officers with both fire and police services,” he added.

“We will continue supporting our emergency services to effectively deal with the matter.”

Roads around the scene of the blaze remained closed the following morning.