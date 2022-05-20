Smoke from the fire – which involved the old Odeon cinema in Church Street – could be seen billowing from miles away at its height.

Twelve fire engines were called to the scene at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday.

The blaze follows a fire at St Joseph’s Orphanage and one at the former Odeon within hours of each other at the weekend.

The building continues to smoulder following last night's fire as firefighters continue to monitor the scene.

Leader of Preston City Council, Councillor Matthew Brown, said the recent fires were “very disturbing” and suggested “a possible trend.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said there was no update at present in regards ongoing investigations.

Here’s a selection of our reader’s comments:

Janey Dee: “Hope the emergency services stay safe…”

Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder platform remain at the scene in Preston city centre this morning as firefighting operations continued

Steph Wood: “Another big fire, in an old building in Preston within a week….”

Pauline Grace: “It's bit strange isn't it..”

Ray Lennon: “I worked there as a disc jockey from 1965-69 where I met my partner. It’s very sad what has happened. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to burn the building down.”

Michelle Louise Milnes: “Could see the smoke from Bolton on the M61.”

Sue Doherty: “Tokyo Jo’s memories gone up in smoke by idiots.”

Carl Lakeland: “Third fire in a week. Something clearly ain’t right.”

Sue Hoctor: “Hope surrounding properties are okay. Remember the cinema many years ago. Police need to get a grip of these losers.”

Ange Gray: “This is beyond disgusting and I hope someone is prosecuted for destroying history it's a beautiful building inside or was!”

Andi Wallis: “It's heartbreaking , it was a massive part of my youth.”

Sarah Stones-Shwob: “Gutted! Some fond memories in Tokes.”