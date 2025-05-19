Preston’s Moor Park is set to burst into colour, rhythm and celebration this bank holiday weekend as the Preston Caribbean Carnival returns for its spectacular 51st year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday May 25, this vibrant annual event is one of the city’s biggest cultural highlights, celebrating Caribbean heritage with music, food and dance.

The Preston Caribbean Carnival dates back to 1974, when it was founded by members of the Caribbean community in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now supported by organisations like Arts Council England, Heritage Lottery Fund and Preston City Council.

Preston City Councillor, Anna Hindle said: "The Preston Caribbean Carnival is a treasured part of our city’s cultural calendar, bringing together communities to celebrate diversity, creativity and heritage.

“As we mark the 51st anniversary, we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to enjoy this joyful, family-friendly event.

“It’s a wonderful way to showcase the vibrant spirit of Preston and the Caribbean community’s incredible contribution to our city’s identity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attracting thousands of visitors from across Lancashire and beyond, it’s a day you won’t want to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know before heading down.

When and where is it?

The main event takes place at Moor Park, with gates opening from 12pm.

The highlight is the iconic Carnival Procession, which sets off at 1pm from Moor Park Avenue and travels through Deepdale Road, Meadow Street, St Paul’s Road, Sedgwick Street, North Road and Garstang Road before returning.

Expect costumes, steel bands and energetic dance groups as the city comes alive with Caribbean spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s happening in the park?

After the procession, Moor Park becomes the hub of the celebrations until 7.30pm.

The main stage will host live performances from Kasai Masai, Natural Rhythm, Merzy 2.0 and Batch_VB, blending everything from ska and Latin to African and world music.

Large costumes, music and dance are the order of the day | NW

There’s plenty for families too, with funfair rides, inflatables, creative workshops, face painting, and even football sessions, ensuring a full day of entertainment for all ages.

What about food and drink?

No Carnival is complete without flavour and the Preston Caribbean Carnival delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food stalls will be serving up authentic Caribbean dishes and other international food stalls.

There’s also a fully licensed bar, including the special Carnival Celebration Cocktail for a proper taste of the tropics.

Preston Caribbean Carnival Day is back for its 51st year | PrestonCaribbeanCarnival/Facebook

How much is entry?

Entry to the park is just £2 per person for over-12s, and free for children under 12 when accompanied by an adult.

Security will be in place with bag checks and CCTV.

To keep things safe, no glass bottles, alcohol or bicycles are allowed inside the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I park?

There is no dedicated parking at Moor Park, so visitors are encouraged to use public transport or city centre car parks - just a short walk away.

With large crowds expected, arriving early is your best bet for a smooth day.

Other events

The weekend fun starts a day earlier with ‘One Park Living Legends’ on Saturday May 24, 2pm–8pm.

This ticketed fundraiser at Moor Park features legends of Lovers Rock including Janet Kay and Carroll Thompson, plus Winston Reedy, Winsome, J Ray, and Adele, along with sound systems like Love Unlimited, Phoenix Sound, and Johnny Rockers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caribbean Carnival, Preston | National World

More information

Tickets are available via The Ticket Tailor and all proceeds go toward supporting the Carnival.

You can find more information on their website: prestoncarnival.co.uk or follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.