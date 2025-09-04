An artist whose products have been hearlded in the Guardian's Christmas gift guide has revealed his Preston Bus Station collection sells more than anything else.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Nathaniel Furman has trained, worked, taught, and campaigned on preservation issues in architecture, who designs public art as his day job.

As well as writing books on Postmodern Architecture, he has used social media for more than a decade to “spread appreciation of buildings that were unquestioningly hated by most people, but which I thought were actually very beautiful”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During lockdown, when a lot of his work stopped and he missed going out into the city and sketching buildings, Adam started visiting buildings he loved on Google Streetview and modelled them in 3D software, then created illustrations from those models. He used the illustrations on mugs and cushions on an online store, which has gathered huge momentum - especially after being showcased by the Guardian in 2021.

Despite featuring dozens of international buildings, including Big Ben and Burj Khalifa, Preston Bus Station is his bestselling collection - with people able to buy an array of products featuring its iconic design, including t-shirts, coasters, cushions and mobile phone cases.

Adam said: “I think there is just so much passion for it. I know a lot of people don't like it, but the popularity of the collection, the feedback I get, shows that there are vastly more people who think that it is something to be hugely proud of.”

Preston Bus Station mugs by Adam Nathaniel Furman | Adam Nathaniel Furman

Another Lancashire icon - Forton Services and it’s Pennine Tower- is also leading the pack. Adam said: “I probably sell more Bus Station and Forton Services products than I do from all my international products put together! Which is bonkers, but honestly makes me smile and feel warm inside, because it shows how much pride, passion and love there is for local built heritage, which is precisely the sentiment I want to tap into and encourage with the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preston Bus Station is one of the most breathtaking buildings in the world”

“I must say that Lancashire is blessed with some incredible examples (of brutalism). I mean, if I am allowed to say this, Preston Bus Station is one of the most breathtaking buildings in the world, in any style, full stop. I have described it as the Parthenon of Brutalism, and as time has passed I feel only more strongly that this description is indeed apt. And it is such a joy that it is one of the few buildings (with Space House in London being another example) I know of from the period that has been made even better by its renovation program. “I must doff my hat to the councillors, architects and engineers involved in its revamp because it has truly been uplifted.”

He added: “I have also made a collection for Forton Services, and of course specifically the Penine Tower, which -in my eyes- captures the excitement and thrill of the early years of motorway travel; its zooming modernity. It’s better than any other buildings from the era except perhaps the Autogrill bridges in Northern Italy.

Forton Services pillow | Adam Nathaniel Furman

“When I visited, it I felt as if I was transported back into the thrilling era of Thunderbirds, when getting into a car, going on the motorway, and stopping off for lunch at a service station was something truly modern. And Forton just bottles that so perfectly in concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also find the plastic classroom at Kennington Primary to equally be a world-beating piece of modern architecture, although I have sadly never had a chance to visit it, and haven't illustrated it.”

Have a look

To see Adam’s Preston Bus Station and Forton Services collections, see the following links: