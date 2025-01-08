Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Profits have risen and turnover has passed £760m at the Lancashire-based business which operates as SPAR UK's primary wholesaler and distributor for the north of England.

Family-run James Hall and Company, based in Bowland View, Preston, serves a network of 600 independent SPAR retailers and company owned SPAR stores six days a week. It owns 150 of them, as well as a portfolio of food manufacturing companies in the North West, including Clayton Park Bakery, Fazila Foods, Graham Eyes Butchers and the Great Northern Sandwich Company.

Accounts filed under James Hall and Company (Holdings) unveiled that in the year ended March 24, 2024, turnover improved from £742.8m to £765.2m. Profit before tax also jumped to £17.5m - up from £16.2m.

During the year, the business employed about 4,000 people - up from 3,800 in the previous financial period.

In a report alongside the results, the business said that directors look to the "continued growth and development" of the group, adding that it will expand its production facilities and increase the number of stores that it services.

Directors called the results "satisfactory given the current economic climate, inflationary pressures and increased competition from multinational organisations within the retail sector".