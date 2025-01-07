North Lancashire food ingredients firm launches two new divisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North Lancashire food ingredients business is diversifying and expanding into new markets with the creation of two new divisions.

Innovative Food Ingredients, which specialises in the development of quality dry blended spice mixes and rubs, liquid marinades and sauces, has launched the new business units to work more closely with food manufacturers, regional retailers, butchers and farm shop owners.

The family run business, with a team of experts including passionate foodies and qualified butchers, is an established partner for international manufacturers such as Newly Weds Foods (NWF) and AVO, a leading European spice, liquid marinade and sauce specialist.

Chantelle Brennand and Peter Rushforth from Innovative Food Ingredients are expanding their reach into new markets.

Its new Butchers’ Collective sub-group will provide a free members portal for an innovative community seeking to enhance the art of butchery and encourage collaboration. It will offer butchers and business owners exclusive access to trade support, with knowledge sharing of food and flavour trends, educational webinars from experts, industry insights and marketing tools.

Meanwhile, the Taste Creation platform, an addition to the company’s online shop, is targeted at food manufacturers, food development businesses and regional retailers. It will cover key aspects of the company’s fully customised food product development services, as well as partnership working opportunities.

The new business units have been set up in response to the rapid expansion of the foodie market, with butchers and meat retailers across the UK diversifying what they offer. More discerning consumer tastes are driving up demand for more distinct, multi-cultural flavours, which Innovative Food Ingredients is bringing to the table with its products.

Innovative Food Ingredients has achieved significant growth over the last 18 months, with the addition of four more employees, a new senior leadership team in place and a rebrand as part of the launch of The Butchers’ Collective and Taste Creation.

The firm has also custom built and designed a modern demonstration kitchen at its headquarters in Poulton-le-Fylde to help showcase its food ingredients solutions and recipes. It will enable the team to conduct its webinars and host food preparation and demo sessions.

Innovative Food Ingredients commercial director Chantelle Brennand explains: “The Butchers Collective will provide a free, supportive community for butchers, apprentices and shop owners, with exclusive access to educational webinars from our team and key industry experts.

“The portal will be an invaluable source of industry insight and expertise, with cutting-edge flavour trends, food production techniques, exclusive promotions, marketing tools and buying tips.

“Taste Creation is an opportunity for us to show manufacturers and retailers how we can specifically meet their needs. This is not only with the innovative food ingredients we offer, but also in terms of new product development, supply and batch production, distribution and resource support which dovetails with their manufacturing processes.

“The new units are in response to changing purchasing behaviours, diversification and a renewed drive for greater value and taste as we put customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do.

“Food manufacturers, butchers and meat retailers now want to design and market dishes with different continental flavours. When they are in need of new flavours to extend their ranges, we have the consumer insights, creativity and technical knowledge to make it happen.”

Innovative Food Ingredients acts as a catalyst to bring UK and international food processors, farm shops and retail butchery sectors together to add value and enhance the quality of their product ranges. Products include oil-based marinades, sauces, crumbs and fillings, plus traditional burger and sausage mixes and seasonings.

As well as supplying traditional family run butchers, grocers, delis and farm shops, it also works with food processors and retailers, offering a fully bespoke development service to satisfy specific client requirements. For further information, visit www.ifing.co.uk or call 0161 331 4923.