Across Preston and South Ribble, 23 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Preston and South Ribble planning applications
Preston and South Ribble planning applications validated between August 19 and August 25 | Google Maps
2. 68 Plungington Road, Preston PR1 7RA
Application validated on Aug 19 for change of use from retail (class A1) to hot food takeaway (class A5) and installation of extractor flue (pursuant to 06/2020/0161 to seek variation of condition no.6 opening hours) | Google Maps
3. 25 Harrier Way, Preston PR2 9AU
Application validated on Aug 19 for single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 5.35m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 2.85m and 2.85m height at the eaves | Google Maps
4. 95 Watling Street Road, Preston PR2 8BQ
Application validated on Aug 19 to fell and remove 3 Sycamore trees | Google Maps
