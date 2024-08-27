Preston and South Ribble planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 15:49 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Preston City Council and South Ribble Borough Council last week (August 19 and August 25).

Across Preston and South Ribble, 23 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new takeaway, a new car wash and the demolition of a waste recycling site among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Preston City Council’s planning portal or South Ribble Borough Council’s planning portal.

Preston and South Ribble planning applications validated between August 19 and August 25

1. Preston and South Ribble planning applications

Preston and South Ribble planning applications validated between August 19 and August 25 | Google Maps

Application validated on Aug 19 for change of use from retail (class A1) to hot food takeaway (class A5) and installation of extractor flue (pursuant to 06/2020/0161 to seek variation of condition no.6 opening hours)

2. 68 Plungington Road, Preston PR1 7RA

Application validated on Aug 19 for change of use from retail (class A1) to hot food takeaway (class A5) and installation of extractor flue (pursuant to 06/2020/0161 to seek variation of condition no.6 opening hours) | Google Maps

Application validated on Aug 19 for single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 5.35m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 2.85m and 2.85m height at the eaves

3. 25 Harrier Way, Preston PR2 9AU

Application validated on Aug 19 for single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 5.35m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 2.85m and 2.85m height at the eaves | Google Maps

Application validated on Aug 19 to fell and remove 3 Sycamore trees

4. 95 Watling Street Road, Preston PR2 8BQ

Application validated on Aug 19 to fell and remove 3 Sycamore trees | Google Maps

