Plans to knock down a waste recycling centre in Preston have been submitted to the council.

An application was submitted to Preston City Council last week for a change of use from a waste recycling centre (Sui Generis) to workshop facility (Class B2) and storage yard (Class B8) at units D1 and D2 on the Red Scar Industrial Estate, Longridge Road, Preston.

The proposed plans come with the addition of one new workshop building (Class B2) following the demolition of nine exisiting buildings.

The 1.3 hectare site was formerly a Recycling Lives waste process site but the firm, which is based on Preston’s Rough Hey Industrial Estate, sold off its waste management and metal recycling branches in January this year.

Although these divisions were purchased by a new owner called Global Ardour Recycling Ltd, the planning documents state the site ceased to operate as a waste recycling centre in May and the new application has instead been submitted by Sheet Piling (UK) Ltd, a civil engineering company that is currently based in Clayon-le-Woods.

Pictured: the former Recygcing Lives waste recycling centre on Red Scar Industrial Estate in Longridge. Credit: Google Maps | Google Maps

In its description of what the site will now be used for, the planning application form reads: “Site will be used as a plant storage / workshop facility for specialist piling plant operated and maintained by Sheet Piling (UK) Ltd.

“This will includ[e] elescopic Leader Rigs, Crawler Cranes, Silent Vibrationless Pile Presses, Crane Suspended Piling Hammers.

“In addition there will be a storage area for used steel sheet piling which is used on temporary piling projects around the UK.

“The only type of machinery that maybe installed on site is an over head gantry crane for handling of the steel sheet piles.”

The planning application form also states that the new site will employ ten full time workers and be open 7am-6:00pm midweek, 7am-1:00pm on Saturdays and 9:00am-1:pm on Sundays.

The proposed site comes with the addition of six new car parking spaces - including one disabled-, two motorcycle parking spaces and three cycle parking spaces.

Neighbours have been invited by Preston City Council to comment on the application, with the consulation period ending on September 20.

To read the full application visit https://selfservice.preston.gov.uk/service/planning/search.aspx.

You can comment on the application via the link above, by e-mailing [email protected] or by writing to the Development & Housing Directorate at Preston City Council, quoting the reference 06/2024/0827.