New car wash and valeting service could be coming to Leyland
A new planning application was validated by South Ribble Borough Council last week to turn Commercial Yard on Bretherton Terrace in Leyland into a car wash and valeting business.
The site’s current use is classed as B2 (General Industrial) but the application seeks a change of use to Sui-Generis (Car Wash and Valeting Services).
Commercial Yard, which is 985 square metres large, is currently vacant but it has formerly been home to the Safe Place security firm and painting contractor called Harrison.
The planning documents show that no demolition of buildings is required for the change of use.
Instead, the existing garage will become the car wash and the existing industrial workshop area will become the valeting building with three store rooms.
The existing amenities area, containing offices, a kitchen and toilet, will remain so with the addition of a customer waiting area.
The new facility will have three full time workers and one part time worker and it will be open between 9:30am and 5:00pm seven days a week.
The proposed plans will not see any alteration to the eight car parking spaces.
