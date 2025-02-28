A Premier League goalkeeper walks into an Indian....

This is exactly what happened at The Silk Route restaurant in Preston recently when Prestonian and goalkeeper for Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers Sam Johnstone dropped by.

The 31-year-old who was previously a goalkeeper for Preston North End visited the restaurant last Thursday with his family. | The Silk Route

The Silk Route in Preston. | Google

A spokesperson for the business said: ”He’s a lovely person and has a lovely family including his extended family.

“We really enjoyed them being there as they were all so friendly and polite.

“He is so down to earth and it was a pleasure to serve them.”