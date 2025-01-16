25 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire you need to try in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 18:19 GMT

Indian cuisine is always a crowd-pleaser.

With so many great spots in Lancashire, it can be hard to choose where to go.

To help, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the county.

From weekend feasts to quick meals, this guide will help you find your next favourite spot.

Check out our gallery below for inspiration:

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house."

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle

Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9UP | 4.5 out of 5 (599 Google reviews) | "Absolutely brilliant service, lovely surroundings and lovely staff. Food so tasty"

Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9UP | 4.5 out of 5 (599 Google reviews) | "Absolutely brilliant service, lovely surroundings and lovely staff. Food so tasty" | Google

Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (293 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there."

Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (293 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google

Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HE | 4.5 out of 5 (492 Google reviews) | "Myself and my family are regulars to The Ashiana. The food is spot on every time!"

Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HE | 4.5 out of 5 (492 Google reviews) | "Myself and my family are regulars to The Ashiana. The food is spot on every time!" | Google

