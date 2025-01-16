With so many great spots in Lancashire, it can be hard to choose where to go.

To help, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the county.

From weekend feasts to quick meals, this guide will help you find your next favourite spot.

Check out our gallery below for inspiration:

1 . A se Anar Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle Photo Sales

2 . Sai Surbhi Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9UP | 4.5 out of 5 (599 Google reviews) | "Absolutely brilliant service, lovely surroundings and lovely staff. Food so tasty" | Google Photo Sales

3 . Meherin Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (293 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Ashiana Indian Restaurant Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HE | 4.5 out of 5 (492 Google reviews) | "Myself and my family are regulars to The Ashiana. The food is spot on every time!" | Google Photo Sales