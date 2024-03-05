Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Porse Centre in Preston has partnered with an eight-year-old kart racer superstar who is already a national champion.

Jayan Prakash, who lives in Cottam, a few miles from the centre, won the Global Karting League Bambino National Championship last year – his first year of competitive karting.

Jayan Prakash.

He enjoyed podium finishes in all rounds, including an end-of-season victory at Whilton Mill to clinch the championship title, beating more than 30 other young drivers in the process.

Porsche Centre Preston said the new partnership highlighted its commitment to supporting emerging talent in sport and marked another significant step in Jayan’s racing career.

Managing director Tom Fox said: "We’re thrilled to support Jayan. It’s not every day that you encounter a young talent with such dedication and passion for racing.

"Jayan is fearless and fast. And that’s a powerful combination for a young man who loves motorsport.

"Better still, he’s doing something he loves. We’re excited to partner him on his journey and watch him develop."

The centre’s logo will feature on Jayan’s team race suit and kart, with the partnership providing crucial support as the youngster progresses in his ambition to compete and become a professional racing driver.

His father, Sandeep, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of Jayan. He’s achieved so much in a short time. But more than that, he’s having fun.

‘Porsche Centre Preston’s partnership is massively helpful in many ways and a significant vote of confidence in Jayan’s potential.

‘We’re grateful for this partnership and excited to see where this journey takes him.’