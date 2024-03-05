Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular supermarket chain has banned all mums from entering its stores this weekend.

Iceland has decided that for Mother's Day on Sunday (March 10) all mums should instead put their feet up.

Iceland has banned mums from entering its stores on Mother's Day.

The Iceland post shared to Instagram read: "No mums this Sunday. It's a fact that mums go to Iceland, however, for one day only on Sunday 10th March, we're asking that they don't go to Iceland."