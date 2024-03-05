Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2024 is 14-year-old Zak Furber’s first year in competition and he has entered the F1000CC Rally Championship for Junior Drivers in England and Wales. This championship is made up of eight individual events taking place throughout the UK and eligible drivers must be aged between 14 and 17. The drivers compete mainly on race circuits and are accompanied by adult navigators who help the drivers negotiate safely the high speed circuits, often reaching speeds above 90MPH.

Last Sunday was Zak's first event at Anglesey Race Circuit in Wales where he and co-driver not only finished, but recorded a position of 10th out of the 16 junior starters and Zak was the highest placed ‘newbie.’ Zak's car is sponsored by Carbon Positive Motorsport, a specialist company who offset Zak's carbon use whilst involved in competition. Giving back more to help the environment than what he takes away is very important to Zak as a potential future leader of the sport.

Hapton teenager Zak Furber has begun his motorsport journey on a path to becoming a competitor in the World Rally Championship.

The Furber name is not unfamiliar to rally fans as his father, Kevin Furber, achieved many accolades in the late 1990s and actually still competes himself. Kevin said: "It is every parent's dream to see their child following their passion for something. I feel lucky that Zak has found a passion for the sport that I also love and that has given me many things over the years, but I know more than most that sport can be cruel and motorsport is very expensive so we just want to enjoy this junior experience and have the most fun we can.

"The people in the championship have been brilliant and Zak's fellow competitors, such as last year's champion, Charlie Mathewson from TV show ‘Bangers and Cash’ fame, have all been so supportive in welcoming Zak into their ranks.”

Zak said: "I have always enjoyed playing rally games on my Playstation, but to finally have the opportunity to compete was amazing. Dad told me I couldn't crash the car so I started slowly and we were last, but during the day I got more confident and drove faster. I was really chuffed to have finished 10th out of 16 at my first event." Zak's next event takes place on June 30th at Melbourne Airfield in York.