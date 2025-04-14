Takeaway planned for Preston jewellery shop shut after nearly 50 years in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former jewellery shop in Preston whose owner traded in the city for almost half a century could be turned into a takeaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for the conversion of the former David Jones Goldsmiths and Jewellers on Friargate North, which shut its doors for the final time in January. The closure followed Mr. Jones’ decision to retire after 47 years in the business.

The Former David Jones Goldsmiths and Jewellers, pictured on Friargate North prior to its closure in January | Google

If approved, the new venture will bolster further the number of hot food outlets already in operation on the busy thoroughfare, which is now largely pedestrianised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application submitted to Preston City Council does not specify exactly what the new takeaway will be serving up, but reveals that it will include a seating area that will allow eight customers to eat on the premises.

Documents lodged with town hall planners state: “The proposal seeks to revitalise the commercial use of the property, catering to local demand while ensuring compliance with planning and design considerations.

“The change of use will support the area’s economic vitality by repurposing an underutilised retail unit into a functional takeaway establishment.”

The applicant claims the conversion would not affect the “amenity and privacy” of neighbouring properties, as there would be “little, if any, noticeable changes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alterations to the outside of the property are described as “minimal”, save for the installation of extraction equipment to the rear of the building.

Announcing his retirement late last year, jeweller David Jones said in a statement online that he was “filled with gratitude for all our loyal and friendly customers who have continued to support us throughout all these years”.

“Thank you for being part of our story,” he added.