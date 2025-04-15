The A to Z of Lancashire restaurants featuring the best spot for each letter, from fine dining to takeaways

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST

Going out for food is one of life’s simple pleasures.

One of the richest and most varied culinary landscapes in the UK, Lancashire is amongst the best places in the country in which to be a foodie. Whether it’s Basque pintxos, authentic subcontinental Asian curries, or classic British cooking, Lancashire truly has something for everyone.

As well as over a dozen Michelin-starred restaurants and countless establishments with AA Rosettes, Lancashire also features a wealth of local hidden gems offering hungry customers the chance to try weird, wonderful, and wacky dishes from across the world.

And so, we’ve put together an A to Z of Lancashire restaurants for you to try - check out the full list below (and excuse us for cheating somewhat on ‘X’...)

1. A: Aven | 10 Camden Pl, Preston PR1 3JL

2. B: The Barn | Prescot Rd, Aughton, Ormskirk L39 6RT

3. C: Cartford Inn | Cartford Ln, Preston PR3 0YP

4. D: The Derby Arms | Chipping Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2NB

