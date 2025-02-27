Canadian fast food chain MB Chicken is set to open its second English restaurant in Preston this spring - and now it’s revealed the reasoning behind chosing the city.

The chain, which dates back to 1960s Newfoundland, will be opening in the former Olive Tree Brasserie in the Miller Arcade, once planning approval for signage has been agreed, and construction work finished.

Bosses say they are targeting an opening date at the end of March or beginning of April, and will be creating a minimum of 25 jobs at the branch.

A spokesman said: “The reason we chose Preston is a combination of the right partner and the right location. The location is close to the university which is a key demographic. The town also has a rich cultural demographic, much like large parts of Canada, and we know our menu appeals to a diverse customer base.

How MB Chicken will look in Preston's Miller Arcade | Unsigned Co/Preston City Council

“The partners we are working with have deep understanding of this local market and are connected to the community. That authentic connection will ensure we become a beloved Preston destination location.”

The company is already established in Northern Ireland and Canada, where it has more than 250 locations, and is also known as Mary Brown’s Fried Chicken. The menu is similar to other fried chicken establishments, featuring a range of breaded chicken pieces, burgers, thick-cut Irish ‘taters’ and desserts.