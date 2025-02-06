Sir Keir Starmer said he heard Lancashire residents' frustrations and anger over the state of hospitals and trains when he visited the county today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister was at the Springfields National Nuclear Laboratory at Salwick near Preston to put flesh on the bones of his announcement the Government would take the brakes off the creation of atomic power plans creating well-paid jobs for the North West.

Oli Scarff/PA Wire

During the visit, he was tackled on the cash crisis facing the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) and the constant cancellation of trains to Blackburn, Accrington, Burnley and Colne from Manchester and Preston by Government-owned operator Northern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week it was confirmed that ELHT and two other Lancashire NHS Trusts had been put into financial special measures as the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) seeks to make efficiency savings totalling £530million this year.

Oli Scarff/PA Wire

In December EHLT announced controversial measures to save an initial £26million annually including a freeze on recruitment and scrapping the shuttle bus which takes patients between the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Hospitals.

Responding to a question on the trust's cash crisis Sir Keir pointed to the government's record investment in the NHS.

Oli Scarff/PA Wire

And he promised to work to improve train services on the East Lancashire Line from Preston and the route from Manchester to Clitheroe via Blackburn and Darwen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporters asked the Prime Minister what reassurance he could give Lancashire residents that their NHS and train services were going to improve.

Oli Scarff/PA Wire

Sir Keir replied: "I hear very clearly their frustrations, even anger, whether its the health or travel or transport or rail.

"We've inherited a complete mess when it comes to the health service. I think everybody recognises that.

"And equally when it comes to transport and rail.

"Turning this around we've put a massive investment into the NHS - £25billion - at the budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the biggest amount that's ever gone on because we recognise how important this is.

"We're working on the train and transport infrastructure - particularly with those in the region in East Lancashire because it's really important that those with skin in the same - those that are affected by these services - have a say over what services they get.

"That has to be coupled with the work we are doing to grow the economy.

"Obviously today were are announcing a change in the national policy statement on nuclear which brings with it the prospects of more well-paid jobs in the North-West.

"So that's part and parcel of the mix."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir also promised to slash planning and other red tape holding back the development of nuclear power and promote the building of s

He said: "We used to be a lead in nuclear and I am determined we are going to be a leader again."

The Prime Minster also promised that steps would be taken over state failures in the run up to the July 2024 stabbings in Southport in which tree young girls died.

He said he would not wait until after the public inquiry report to act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Prime Minister promised more action to tackle knife crime both at its root and to restrict the online sale of blades to teenagers.

He said: "In every decision that I make in relation the Prevent or any of the other issues tied up with the awful, awful incident in Southport I have in my mind's eye the victims and their families who have been through unimaginable grief.

"There will be a national inquiry but we are not going to wait till the end of the inquiry before we start making change. We're going to start making changes now."

Om knife crime more generally he said: "I think we have got to identify children who are beginning to go off the rails and get out and support them.

"I completely accept that you can't solve this just at the point where someone might buy a knife.

"I do also think that we need to restrict access to knives online."