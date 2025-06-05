'We're not cowboy builders - this is what was meant to happen'

The boss of a Preston building firm says the sudden collapse of a shop his company was demolishing in the city was the result of a “co-ordinated” plan with the emergency services – not recklessness.

Mick Patel was speaking after an investigation was launched by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the work carried out by Sapphire Properties Investment Ltd. to flatten the former West’s carpet and interiors store on Blackpool Road in Ashton-on-Ribble.

A local councillor has said lessons must be learned from the way part of the vacant unit fell into the street last week, burying a surrounding security fence beneath the rubble – and leaving both strewn across the pavement.

Mark Jewell, who represents Preston South West on Lancashire County Council, says it was fortunate that the fire brigade was on the scene at that moment, having been called by a member of the public who was “very concerned at the practices [they saw] going on”.

“How horrible it would have been if this had happened [when] someone was passing,” County Cllr Jewell added.

However, Mr. Patel told the Lancashire Post that the very reason nobody was in the vicinity at the time the section of building came down – and why it did so in the way and with the speed it did – was because Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service had offered to facilitate a quick and safe demolition.

He says a “brick-by-brick” dismantling of the property was being carried out by a specialist contractor he had hired to carry out the work – Leeds-based Forwade Site Services.

Mr. Patel believes the call to the fire service was made by someone who “didn’t understand what was going on”.

“The fire brigade….have seen [our] method statement and risk assessment – and [that we were using] a competent contractor.

“[But they’ve said], ‘Do you want us to stay around while you take this bit down? We said they didn’t need to, but [agreed] – and the police said [they would] just close the road for five minutes while we did it.

“They were happy for us to just pull it down fast..and that was it – otherwise nothing would have gone on the footpath.

“It was taken down in a controlled manner with the [emergency] services. We’re not cowboy builders, we’re the biggest employer in construction in Preston,” Mr.Patel added.

The Post approached Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for comment, but was told they could not answer any specific questions about how the incident unfolded. They referred instead to a statement issued last week, which said two fire engines were dispatched at around 3.30pm on 28th May to a call “involving a partly demolished building at risk of collapse”.

“The fire service put a cordon in place while demolition continued and Lancashire Police closed the road for safety. The fire service and a building inspector assessed the structure and remained at the site until it was made safe by the demolition company,” the brigade added.

Forwade Site Services did not respond to a request for comment.

It is understood the matter was handed over to a Preston City Council building inspector after the demolition was completed, but when approached by the Post, the authority said only that the case was now with the HSE.

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware and working with those involved to ensure any further demolition work is carried out safely.”

Cllr Jewell welcomed the probe into the incident, adding: “I think it’s good to see that [there is an investigation] simply to clarify the practices that were used and [ensure] that lessons can be learned.”

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Planning permission was granted to Sapphire Properties Investment back in December to convert the former carpet shop – at Blackpool Road’s junction with Parkfield Avenue – into a café bar.

The approved work was to include a two-storey extension at the rear of the premises to create four flats, following the demolition of a single-floor part of the existing building.

However, Mick Patel, who owns the company, told the Post that once the building was stripped out, it became clear it was in a dangerous state, with “double storeys sitting on a single brick” – prompting his firm to submit a demolition notice to the city council.

Now that the entire building has been taken down – a departure from the approved plans – a new application will have to be submitted before any replacement unit can be built.

Mr. Patel said the condition of the property came as a shock and the overall project would now “cost a fortune”.