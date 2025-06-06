The huge number of people on Preston’s housing waiting list amid empty homes hunt

Preston residents are being urged to tell the council if there is an empty or abandoned property near them which could be used by someone on the city’s housing waiting list.

More than 1,000 people are currently in need of a home - and a scheme to help cut that number has recently reached a milestone.

The ‘Making Homes from Houses’ project has just completed the refurbishment of its 50th empty dwelling, which sees Preston City Council and social landlord Community Gateway Association (CGA) team up to bring disused properties back to life.

The initiative focuses on properties that have been empty for more than a year and are in need of repair. They are then done up to provide a valued home for people in desperate need of one.

Locals are now being asked to highlight to the council any houses that might fit the bill.

PCC

The property owners are contacted by housing officials to enquire about their future intentions.

The council then offers advice and information as to how best to bring the dwelling back into use, including through the Making Homes from Houses scheme - which involves either selling the property or the receiving support to carry out renovations and then leasing it out to CGA for use.

Coun Zafar Coupland, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Preston City Council said: "This is a fantastic milestone and the scheme has had some great feedback so far. We are working tirelessly to take action on homes negatively impacting neighbourhoods, whilst providing family homes to the people of Preston.

“This milestone will be the first of many on the way to tackling the need for more suitable and affordable housing in Preston."

Louise Mattinson, executive director of customers and communities at Community Gateway Association, added: “We are proud to work alongside Preston City Council to give empty properties a new lease of life.

“At Community Gateway, we believe everyone deserves a safe, secure and affordable home. Reaching the 50th refurbished property is a real achievement and more importantly, it means 50 more families in Preston now have a place to call home.

“We look forward to continuing this vital work together with Preston City Council.”