Investigations will look at the ground conditions of the Jubilee Gardens site in West Paddock, next to the Civic Centre. Taking approximately two weeks, the work is being done to support the Extra Care facility’s ongoing design.

The completed complex, which will have just under 70 rooms, will aid independent living by providing housing and support services to an aging population, as well as access to communal facilities to encourage social interaction and reduce isolation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plot where the planned extra care facility is set to be built on West Paddock in Leyland.

Coun Mick Titherington, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Leisure, said: "For a long time, an extra care facility has been vitally needed in the borough. We have an aging population and as a council we want to do all we can to make sure that those people who need additional care can continue to live in the borough independently. This essential work is just the start of the process to make Jubilee Gardens a reality.”

The work will involve a drilling rig towed by a Land Rover and an excavator to dig boreholes and trailpits. Any boreholes and pits will be back-filled after inspection and sampling, and all work areas will be isolated with temporary heras fencing, according to Coun. Titherington. No excavations are to remain open unsupervised or overnight.