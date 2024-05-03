Preston election results 2024: Lib Dems become main opposition as Tories trounced & Labour lose cabinet member
Four of the party’s gains came at the expense of the Conservatives, who suffered heavy losses - including in one of their traditional rural heartlands, the Preston Rural North ward.
The Lib Dems also took a seat from Labour in a shock result in Lea and Larches, which saw cabinet member for health and wellbeing - and acting county council Labour opposition group leader - Jennifer Mein lose her seat by just 13 votes after a recount.
Of the 16 seats that were up for grabs at this year's elections in Preston, the ruling Labour group were defending 10 of them, with the Conservatives holding five and the Liberal Democrats one.
Full results below and more analysis and reaction to follow.
2024 RESULTS TALLY
Labour: 9 (-1)
Conservatives: 1 (-4)
Liberal Democrats: 6 (+5)
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 0
Reform UK: 0
Independents: 0
OVERALL COUNCIL MAKE-UP
Labour: 30 (-1)
Liberal Democrats: 12 (+5)
Conservatives: 6 (-4)
WARD RESULTS
KEY
(INC) - denotes incumbent
(CAB) - denotes cabinet member
(GL) - denotes group leader
Ashton
LAB HOLD
DANIEL DUCKWORTH - Conservative Party: 339
JAMES HULL (incumbent) - Labour Party: 1,012
REBECCA POTTER - Liberal Democrats: 369
Brookfield
LAB HOLD
EDWARD CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats: 198
SARA HOLMES - Labour Party: 673
AL-YASA KHAN - Conservative Party: 141
Cadley
LIB DEM HOLD
PAUL BALSHAW - Independent: 156
JONO GRISDALE - Labour Party: 497
SARAH HART - Conservative Party: 319
JULIE VAN MIERLO - Liberal Democrats: 908
City Centre
LAB HOLD
SALIM DESAI (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 880
PETER LAWRENCE - Liberal Democrats: 308
ANDY PRATT - Conservative Party: 318
Deepdale
LAB HOLD
SIRAZ NATHA (INC) - Labour Party: 849
HASAN TUNAY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 522
JURGEN VOGES - Liberal Democrats: 176
NILLI WILLIAMSON - Conservative Party: 120
Fishwick and Frenchwood
LAB HOLD
ALANA MULLEN - Liberal Democrats: 387
MARTYN RAWLINSON (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 924
ISHAQ VAEZ - Conservative Party: 201
Garrision
LAB HOLD
CLAIRE CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats: 465
PETER KELLY (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 967
LAKWINDER SINGH - Conservative Party: 365
Greyfriars
LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON
AVERY GREATOREX - Labour Party: 519
DAVE LEME DA SILVA - Conservative Party: 624
MICHAEL PEAK - Liberal Democrats: 1,029
Ingol and Cottam
LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON
TREVOR HART (INC) - Conservative Party: 550
ADAM MALIK - Labour Party: 354
DAVID PRESTON - Reform UK: 204
BEN WARD - Liberal Democrats: 861
Lea and Larches
LIB DEM GAIN FROM LAB
ANN COWELL - Independent: 305
MARK JEWELL - Liberal Democrats: 578
JENNY MEIN (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 565
TRACY SLATER - Conservative Party: 147
Plungington
LAB HOLD
NWEEDA KHAN (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 838
MARTIN MCKEEVER - Conservative Party: 203
CRISTINA MYLROIE - Liberal Democrats: 172
JOEL PATTON - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 137
Preston Rural East
CON HOLD
MARK BELL (INC) - Conservative Party: 1,056
VICTORIA BLUNDELL - Labour Party: 698
JOANNE JOYNER - Liberal Democrats: 425
Preston Rural North
LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON
TAYLOR DONOUGHUE-SMITH - Labour Party: 304
DANIEL GUISE - Liberal Democrats: 869
KEITH MIDDLEBROUGH (INC) - Conservative Party: 640
Ribbleton
LAB HOLD
KATE BOSMAN - Liberal Democrats: 155
ANNA HINDLE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 595
MARY KENNEDY - Conservative Party: 163
Sharoe Green
LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON
GEORGE KULBACKI - Liberal Democrats: 1,050
MARK ROUTLEDGE - Labour Party: 833
DAVID WALKER (INC) - Conservative Party: 523
St. Matthews
LAB HOLD
SOHAIB ASHRAF - Conservative Party: 152
SULEMAN SARWAR (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 714
RENE VAN MIERLO - Liberal Democrats: 244
