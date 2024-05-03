Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four of the party’s gains came at the expense of the Conservatives, who suffered heavy losses - including in one of their traditional rural heartlands, the Preston Rural North ward.

The Lib Dems also took a seat from Labour in a shock result in Lea and Larches, which saw cabinet member for health and wellbeing - and acting county council Labour opposition group leader - Jennifer Mein lose her seat by just 13 votes after a recount.

Of the 16 seats that were up for grabs at this year's elections in Preston, the ruling Labour group were defending 10 of them, with the Conservatives holding five and the Liberal Democrats one.

Full results below and more analysis and reaction to follow.

Preston's Liberal Democrats celebrate five gains at the city council elections.

2024 RESULTS TALLY

Labour: 9 (-1)

Conservatives: 1 (-4)

Liberal Democrats: 6 (+5)

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 0

Reform UK: 0

Independents: 0

OVERALL COUNCIL MAKE-UP

Labour: 30 (-1)

Liberal Democrats: 12 (+5)

Conservatives: 6 (-4)

Labour cabinet member Nweeda Khan was amongst nine councillors from the party to successfully defend their seats.

Cllr Mark Bell was the only Tory - of those up for re-election - to retain his seat

WARD RESULTS

KEY

(INC) - denotes incumbent

(CAB) - denotes cabinet member

(GL) - denotes group leader

Ashton

LAB HOLD

DANIEL DUCKWORTH - Conservative Party: 339

JAMES HULL (incumbent) - Labour Party: 1,012

REBECCA POTTER - Liberal Democrats: 369

Brookfield

LAB HOLD

EDWARD CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats: 198

SARA HOLMES - Labour Party: 673

AL-YASA KHAN - Conservative Party: 141

Cadley

LIB DEM HOLD

PAUL BALSHAW - Independent: 156

JONO GRISDALE - Labour Party: 497

SARAH HART - Conservative Party: 319

JULIE VAN MIERLO - Liberal Democrats: 908

City Centre

LAB HOLD

SALIM DESAI (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 880

PETER LAWRENCE - Liberal Democrats: 308

ANDY PRATT - Conservative Party: 318

Deepdale

LAB HOLD

SIRAZ NATHA (INC) - Labour Party: 849

HASAN TUNAY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 522

JURGEN VOGES - Liberal Democrats: 176

NILLI WILLIAMSON - Conservative Party: 120

Fishwick and Frenchwood

LAB HOLD

ALANA MULLEN - Liberal Democrats: 387

MARTYN RAWLINSON (INC/CAB) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 924

ISHAQ VAEZ - Conservative Party: 201

Garrision

LAB HOLD

CLAIRE CRAVEN - Liberal Democrats: 465

PETER KELLY (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 967

LAKWINDER SINGH - Conservative Party: 365

Greyfriars

LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON

AVERY GREATOREX - Labour Party: 519

DAVE LEME DA SILVA - Conservative Party: 624

MICHAEL PEAK - Liberal Democrats: 1,029

Ingol and Cottam

LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON

TREVOR HART (INC) - Conservative Party: 550

ADAM MALIK - Labour Party: 354

DAVID PRESTON - Reform UK: 204

BEN WARD - Liberal Democrats: 861

Lea and Larches

LIB DEM GAIN FROM LAB

ANN COWELL - Independent: 305

MARK JEWELL - Liberal Democrats: 578

JENNY MEIN (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 565

TRACY SLATER - Conservative Party: 147

Plungington

LAB HOLD

NWEEDA KHAN (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 838

MARTIN MCKEEVER - Conservative Party: 203

CRISTINA MYLROIE - Liberal Democrats: 172

JOEL PATTON - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 137

Preston Rural East

CON HOLD

MARK BELL (INC) - Conservative Party: 1,056

VICTORIA BLUNDELL - Labour Party: 698

JOANNE JOYNER - Liberal Democrats: 425

Preston Rural North

LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON

TAYLOR DONOUGHUE-SMITH - Labour Party: 304

DANIEL GUISE - Liberal Democrats: 869

KEITH MIDDLEBROUGH (INC) - Conservative Party: 640

Ribbleton

LAB HOLD

KATE BOSMAN - Liberal Democrats: 155

ANNA HINDLE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 595

MARY KENNEDY - Conservative Party: 163

Sharoe Green

LIB DEM GAIN FROM CON

GEORGE KULBACKI - Liberal Democrats: 1,050

MARK ROUTLEDGE - Labour Party: 833

DAVID WALKER (INC) - Conservative Party: 523

St. Matthews

LAB HOLD

SOHAIB ASHRAF - Conservative Party: 152

SULEMAN SARWAR (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 714