LABOUR'S Clive Grunshaw has won the election to be Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner returning to the job he lost three years ago.

The three candidates for Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner on 2nd May [anticlockwise from top left]: Andrew Snowden (Conservative), Neil Darby (Liberal Democrats) and Clive Grunshaw (Labour)

He beat the Tory incumbent Andrew Snowden by more than 34,000 votes .

Mr Grunshaw got 135,638 votes to Mr Snowden's 101,281.

Liberal Democrat Neil Darby came third with 51,252 votes.

Following his victory Mr Grunshaw said: "I want to thank the people of Lancashire for their trust in giving me back what I consider to be the best job in the world.

"I will do everything I can to repay that trust.

"It is a job where you can make a real difference to the people of Lancashire.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said the funding 'will make our streets safer'

"It is about holding the police to account.

"The job is about returning to the neighbourhood policing model.

"The challenge is to deter people from crime and criminal behaviour and tackling anti-social behaviour.

"I cannot wait to step back into to the post.

Clive Grunshaw celebrates his victory with his granddaughter Arabella

"There is so much to do. I am keen to get stuck in.

"I think it is a great job. I am delighted.

"It is about putting police officers where they should be on the street not stuck behind desks.

"We need to have a zero tolerance approach and give the people of Lancashire the policing they deserve.”