Chorley local election results 2024: Labour almost wipe out the Conservatives
and live on Freeview channel 276
Of the 14 seats being contested, the ruling party held all 11 that it was defending from the last time this particular set was fought in 2021 - and gained two others. The Conservatives kept hold of just one seat on the night.
The authority elects a third of its members each time there is a poll and the results this year have translated into Labour securing a position of near omnipotence in the borough. It now holds 39 of the 42 seats at the town hall, with the Tories down to just three.
Speaking briefly to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in the moments after the result was announced, council leader Alistair Bradley described the outcome as “a ringing endorsement [of] the Labour Party by the people of Chorley”.
He added: “We have plans to continue to make Chorley a great place to live, work and visit.”
Conservative opposition leader Alan Cullens lost his seat in Clayton East, Brindle and Houghton, being beaten by more than 200 votes by Labour’s Irene Amahwe. He has sat on the authority for 15 of the last 20 years, having first been elected in 2004.
It was a slightly closer contest in the seat where the other Tory scalp was claimed - Aidy Riggott, who, like his former group leader is also a Lancashire county councillor in Chorley, lost out by just over 100 votes to Labour candidate Russell Green in the Buckshaw and Whittle ward.
Amongst those re-elected for Labour were 10 incumbent councillors, including three cabinet members - Cllr Adrian Lowe, the portfolio holder for customer, streetscene and environment; Cllr Margaret France, who is responsible for health, wellbeing and partnerships; and Cllr Bradley.
He is now entering this 13th year in charge at Chorley Council after first leading his party to victory in the borough back in 2012, following a year of it being in no overall control with the Tories as the largest group. The Conservatives had previously enjoyed a majority.
The one Conservative councillor – of those standing for re-election - to retain her place on the authority this year was Debra Platt. She hung on in Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South, having last year won the seat vacated by the long-serving Keith Iddon after he passed away in the summer. Cllr Platt had previously represented Euxton, but was defeated in that ward at last year’s local elections.
The Green Party - which contested all of the seats up for election this year - secured second place in one of them, Chorley South West, where Olga Cash scooped 562 votes, by far the party’s best performance this year.
The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition and the Liberal Democrats fought four - different - wards each. The pair came last in three out of each of those four.
Elsewhere, octogenarian Labour veteran Alan Whittaker was re-elected in his Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard seat, having first become a Chorley councillor back in 1982. Apart from a hiatus between 2006 and 2014, he has been a fixture at the town hall ever since.
All of the party leaders and representatives were approached for comment regarding the results.
Turnout averaged at 30 percent across the 14 wards.
FINAL RESULTS TALLY
Labour: 13 (+2)
Conservatives: 1 (-2)
Green Party: 0
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 0
Liberal Democrats: 0
OVERALL COUNCIL MAKE-UP
Labour: 39 (+2)
Conservatives: 3 (-2)
WARD RESULTS
KEY
(INC) - denotes incumbent
(CAB) - denotes cabinet member
(GL) - denotes group leader
Adlington and Anderton
LAB HOLD
NEIL BAGLOW - Conservative Party: 404
SALLY FELTON - Green Party: 134
KIM SNAPE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,392
Buckshaw and Whittle
LAB GAIN
RUSSELL GREEN - Labour Party: 995
AIDY RIGGOTT (INC) - Conservative Party: 870
RACHEL SMITH - Green Party: 214
Chorley East
LAB HOLD
MARK GRANDI - Conservative Party: 255
CATHERINE HUNTER-ROSSALL - Green Party: 143
HASINA KHAN (INC) - Labour Party: 935
AAMIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 145
Chorley North and Astley
LAB HOLD
RYAN GROGAN - Conservative Party: 426
TAHIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 50
ADRIAN LOWE (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 1,002
JON ROYLE - Green Party: 173
Chorley North East
LAB HOLD
SIMON CASH - Green Party: 146
MARGARET FRANCE (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 1,451
GREGORY MORGAN - Conservative Party: 444
Chorley North West
LAB HOLD
AARON BEAVER (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,340
ARIF KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 51
PETER MALPAS - Conservative Party: 486
MARK TEBBUTT - Green Party: 214
Chorley South East and Heath Charnock
LAB HOLD
ALISTAIR BRADLEY (INC/CAB/GL) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,173
JENNY HURLEY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 76
SANDRA MERCER - Conservative Party: 467
JANE WESTON - Green Party: 158
Chorley South West
LAB HOLD
OLGA CASH - Green Party: 562
PETER DAVENPORT - Conservative Party: 150
KATIE WILKIE - Labour Party: 935
Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton
LAB GAIN
IRENE AMAHWE - Labour Party: 949
ALAN CULLENS (INC/GL) - Conservative Party: 723
GAIL ORMSTON - Lib Dem: 148
PAULINE SUMMERS - Green Party: 128
Clayton West and Cuerden
LAB HOLD
SAM CHAPMAN - Conservative Party: 541
MARK CLIFFORD (INC) - Labour Party: 1,369
STEPHEN FENN - Liberal Democrat: 93
CLARE HALES - Green Party: 167
Coppull
LAB HOLD
ANNE CALDERBANK - Green Party: 116
CONOR DAWSON - Conservative Party: 299
ALEX HILTON (INC) - Labour Party: 1,022
Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South
CON HOLD
JOHN CLARE - Green Party: 194
MARK FROST - Liberal Democrat: 105
DEBRA PLATT (INC) - Conservative Party: 976
CAROLINE TURNER - Labour and Co-operative Party: 897
Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard
LAB HOLD
STEVE BLAND - Conservative Party: 504
SEF CHURCHILL - Green Party: 88
ROWAN POWER - Liberal Democrat: 60
ALAN WHITTAKER (INC) - Labour Party: 1,117
Euxton
LAB HOLD
DANNY GEE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,255
MADELEINE HOUGHTON - Green Party: 170
CHRISTINE TURNER - Conservative Party: 467
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.