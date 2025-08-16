Plans unveiled for future of Preston's former probation office building

A former probation office in Preston is set to be turned into apartments.

The four-storey building, at the junction of Avenham Street and Syke Street, on the outskirts of the city centre, has been vacant for almost a year.

Now, plans have been lodged to create 25 flats within the property. If given the green light, the premises will feature six ‘studio flats, 17 one-bed apartments and a pair of two-bed units.

Preston City Council has been asked to grant what is known as ‘prior approval’ for the development. Full planning permission is not required because national legislation automatically permits the conversion of buildings in the commercial, business or service sectors into residential accommodation – provided certain conditions are met.

Documents submitted to town hall planners on behalf of the applicant, Branco Capital, state that those requirements have been fulfilled – and that the scheme will not have any adverse transport impacts, nor be at risk from contamination, flooding or noise from commercial premises. It is also considered that the habitable rooms within the converted building would have adequate daylight.

What are described as “minor external alterations” will be needed as part of the revamp.

A planning statement accompanying the application claims that it is “not considered necessary for future residents to own a car”, because of the sustainable and central location of the property.

However, public parking is available in the surrounding area and 26 bike storage spaces would also be provided as part of the redevelopment.