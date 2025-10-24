Plans for swish new block of flats behind Leyland pub in Fox Lane
Permission is being sought to build a pair of detached apartment buildings on a vacant plot of land behind a row of shops at the junction of Leyland Lane and Fox Lane.
The two red-brick buildings would feature a combined total of nine one-bedroomed apartments over two and a half floors. The site would also include a communal garden and parking spaces for seven vehicles and two motorcycles.
Block 1, located closer to Fox Lane, would provide five flats, while block 2, to the rear, would feature four flats.
The site’s entrance would face the zebra crossing in Fox Lane, close to the junction with Leyland Lane (see map below) and its footprint would border the SPAR car park at its rear.
The planning application was submitted by John Forrester, on behalf of the Trustees of Worden Estate, on October 14 and validated by South Ribble Borough Council a week later.
The agent says the site is currently underused and “offers a logical opportunity to introduce new residential development in a sustainable location, close to public transport and local amenities”.
Surveys are currently being carried out by various agencies and a decision is expected in the coming months.