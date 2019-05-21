PICTURES: Tommy Robinson visits Preston on European Election campaign trail
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson drew crowds to Ashton Park last night (May 20) as he visited Preston on his European Election campaign trail.
Around 600 people gathered in Ashton Park from 7pm to hear the MEP candidate deliver a speech ahead of the elections on Thursday, May 23.
Robinson was greeted by supporters waving St George's flags on a sunny evening in Ashton Park.
An estimated 600 people attended the event with Robinson claiming that "this is probably the best crowd weve had all across the North West.
The far-right activist has taken his campaign to a number of towns and cities in the north-west as he campaigns to become a member of the European Parliament.
Robinson was confronted by a number of people who oppose his politics, but there were no reports of disorder or violence.
