Preston pulls the biggest crowds in the North West for Tommy Robinson's rally ahead of European elections

On a visit to Preston MEP candidate Tommy Robinson said that turnout for his rally was the best support he had been shown in the North West.

At least 600 people gathered to hear him speak on Ashton Park tonight.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson

The turnout will be somewhat galling to the 40 or so people who turned up to a ‘Peace, Love and Milkshake Party’ in the city centre, to take a stand against the far-right activist.

While one protester at the milkshake party said that Preston had a proud history of ‘fighting against fascists‘, Robinson, or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said: “This is probably the best crowd we’ve had all across the North West.”

Speaking from a platform to supporters holding English flags Robinson said: “I’m getting more and more confident as the days go on in this campaign.

“We are going to make history this week. Never before has an Independent won the European elections.

The 'Peace, Love & Milkshake Party'at the Peace Garden in Preston

“This is part of a tidal wave that is sweeping across the North West.”

He went on to attack the media and political correctness.

“Too many people in this country feel censored,” he said. “They feel silenced. They are watching this country change for the worst and no one is saying anything about it.

“Not one politician is standing up against a certain section of the community in this country.”

Robinson then raged against being called racist. He said: “The labelling of us as people is disgusting.

“We have an opportunity to stick a bolt of lightning in to strike.

“I will never be politically correct. Send me amongst them (MEPs). I love this country.

“It’s about time we broke that. It’s about time we stood up.”

Picking out a group of three Muslims in the crowd later Robinson said: “There’s one thing we all hate, it’s the establishment.”

He added: “Lads I don’t hate you.”

Speaking after the rally a supporter of Robinson defended him and said: “The media has a leftist agenda. They distort things to fit with that agenda.

“There’s a lot of anger built up in members of the community and he’s obviously aware of that.

“He’s got to fight fire with fire. He’s mirroring the media’s tactics.”

Another supporter Michael Cottom from Larches, when asked about the threat coming from far-right extremists said: “Tommy Robinson’s against all extremists.”

One bystander said he felt Robinson’s talk was “very clever” and that people who Robinson had filmed accusing him aggressively of being a racist were “playing into his hands and just makes everything worse”.

One resident who had been on a dog walk was horrified by what she heard at the rally. She said: “I think he’s taking a load of rubbish, absolute rubbish.

“A lot of my friends are Muslims and this saddens me. This is horrible.”